Former US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

By Katey Psencik, Austin American-Statesman

Diners at the Coffee Shop Cafe in McGregor, Texas, were in for a big surprise Saturday night: President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush stopped in for a bite to eat at the restaurant southwest of Waco, just miles away from their ranch in Crawford.

According to owner Donald Citrano, the Bushes were met with applause when they entered the cafe and left to a standing ovation. It was the first time the Bushes have visited the restaurant since buying the ranch, Citrano said.

Citrano told the San Antonio Express-News that the former first family took photos and shook hands with restaurant patrons.

A diner at the restaurant told local TV station KWTX that “it was like everyone’s grandpa walked in” and that the president was “so friendly, so normal.”