Third Child Coming for Prince William, Kate Middleton

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Prince George hasn’t even been in school for a full three weeks yet, and he’s already tired of it, said his father, Prince William, according to Vanity Fair.

>> Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child

“I just dropped George off, and he didn’t want to go,” the royal told another parent at Thomas’s Battersea School during a visit to Milton Keynes on Tuesday for the town’s 50th anniversary, People reported.

>> On Rare.us: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be the parents, but Prince George 'rules the roost'

“It was really exciting meeting William,” said Louise Smith, the mom of two who chatted up the future king, according to "Entertainment Tonight." “He told me he’d just dropped Prince George off at school and he didn’t want to go. Sounds a bit like mine, really.”

>> On Rare.us: Prince William jokes about his baldness to a hairstylist

Prince William has been tasked with taking his son to school while Duchess Kate suffers from Hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, as she did with her two previous pregnancies. On Prince George’s first day of school earlier this month, his father predicted the day would quickly come when the little royal was no longer excited to spend time in the classroom.

>> Read more trending news

“We are all seeing how long that lasts before he doesn’t want to go,” he joked at the time. And it didn’t take long.