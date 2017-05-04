Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive for the Bentley Motors Royal Windsor Cup Final at Guards Polo Club, Windsor Great Park, Egham, Berkshire. (Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images)

Prince Philip is back behind the wheel following his brief hospitalization.

Last week, the 96-year-old royal was hospitalized for a two-night stay for an infection stemming from a “pre-existing condition” but has since been released. According to People, he was spotted driving his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sunday.

The royal couple was reportedly on their way to watch granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of Prince Edward, participate in a Guards Polo Club event.

Officials stated that Prince Philip was in “good spirits” during his hospital stay and was sad to miss the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday and one day of the Royal Ascot horse race.

In May, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip would be taking a step back from his royal duties after 70 years of public service.