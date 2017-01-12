Now Playing
Posted: January 12, 2017

Principal supports bullied student, gets head shaved

WATCH: Principal Shaves His Head for Bullied Student

Principal supports bullied student, gets head shaved
An Iowa principal allowed a student who was being bullied to shave his hair.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PACKWOOD, Iowa —

Being different in school, no matter the reason, can be a tough time for kids and when they become the target of bullies, sometimes all they need is an adult to show them they're not alone.

Jackson Johnston, 11, shaved his head to show his grandfather that he was behind him in his cancer battle, but when other students at an Iowa elementary school saw his new look, some started teasing him, WHOTV reported.

Tim Hadley, principal at Pekin Schools, decided to use the situation as a teaching moment and to show students to stand up for what they believe in.

Jackson, in front of his classmates, shaved Hadley's hair, showing that they're not that different after all.

Jackson said that he will shave his head until his grandfather beats cancer, WHOTV reported.

