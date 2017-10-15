Kaya Jones, Former Pussycat Dolls Members, Alleges Group was a Front for ‘Prostitution Ring’

Kaya Jones arrives for the 59th Grammy Awards pre-telecast on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin is denying allegations that the girl band was part of a “prostitution ring” and that members slept with older men to be in the group.

>> Pussycat Dolls were a front for ‘prostitution ring,’ former member alleges

Antin opened up to The Blast and said the allegations were “disgusting, ridiculous lies” that one-time member Kaya Jones reported on Twitter. Antin also said Jones was “clearly looking for her 15 minutes” and was never an official member of the group. She was simply there on a trial basis, according to Antin.

On Friday, Jones tweeted that she actually left the group because it was a “prostitution ring.”

>> Read more trending news

“My truth. I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring. Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $,” Jones wrote to fans on Twitter. “How bad was it? People ask — bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, my bandmates & a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to be #1.”



My truth.I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $ — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

How bad was it?people ask-bad enough that I walked away from my dreams,bandmates&a 13 million dollar record deal.We knew we were going to#1 — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

Jones also called out the group’s “den mother” but did not name names. Antin founded the group, which started as a burlesque troupe in 1995, according to E! News.

A representative for the Pussycat Dolls has not yet responded to the allegations.

Read more here.