Queen Elizabeth II reported to police for not wearing seat belt

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II

A sharp-eyed observer noticed that Queen Elizabeth II, riding in a car en route to the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday, was not wearing a seat belt. So the person decided to dial 999, which is Great Britain’s emergency telephone line, The Telegraph reported.

>> Read more trending news

The call was taken by the West Yorkshire Police Customer Contact Centre, according to the Telegraph. While a tape of the call has not been released, police spokesman Tom Donahue said “I cannot stress enough that the 999 number is for emergencies only.”

In the UK, it is mandatory to wear a seat belt -- but the91-year-old monarch is immune from civil or criminal actions, the Telegraph reported.

A statement on the British Monarchy’s website noted that the Queen “is careful to ensure that all her activities in her personal capacity are carried out in strict accordance with the law.”

The West Yorkshire police had fun with Twitter on Thursday, bidding good morning while tweeting “Let’s hope the queen is behaving today.”

999 call received reporting that the Queen isn't wearing a seatbelt. #not999 #notevenwestyorkshire — WYP Contact Centre (@WYP_CCC) June 21, 2017