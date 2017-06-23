Now Playing
Posted: June 23, 2017

Queen Elizabeth II reported to police for not wearing seat belt

Queen Elizabeth II
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II

A sharp-eyed observer noticed that Queen Elizabeth II, riding in a car en route to the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday, was not wearing a seat belt. So the person decided to dial 999, which is Great Britain’s emergency telephone line, The Telegraph reported.

The call was taken by the West Yorkshire Police Customer Contact Centre, according to the Telegraph. While a tape of the call has not been released, police spokesman Tom Donahue said “I cannot stress enough that the 999 number is for emergencies only.”

In the UK, it is mandatory to wear a seat belt -- but the91-year-old monarch is immune from civil or criminal actions, the Telegraph reported.

A statement on the British Monarchy’s website noted that the Queen “is careful to ensure that all her activities in her personal capacity are carried out in strict accordance with the law.”

The West Yorkshire police had fun with Twitter on Thursday, bidding good morning while tweeting “Let’s hope the queen is behaving today.”

