Red panda escapes from zoo

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

File photo

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Virginia zoo is missing one of its animals.

Apparently, Sunny the red panda wanted to explore the world so she got out of her enclosure, WAVY reported.

She was last seen in her environment and The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk Monday afternoon. On Tuesday morning, she wasn't there.

Sunny, a 19-month-old Red Panda is missing from her habitat here at The Virginia Zoo. Sunny was last seen at 5 p.m.... Posted by The Virginia Zoo on Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Now zoo staff and even police are trying to find the missing red panda.

The police department has loaned a geothermal camera to the zoo to help find Sunny.

Staff told the Virginian Pilot that they hope she's still on the zoo's property, but she may have been able to get out into the neighboring areas.

Zoo officials say that while red pandas are normally not aggressive, she could be unpredictable and that if she is spotted to alert zoo officials and not approach her.

Sunny is 19 months old.