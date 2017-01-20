Now Playing
Posted: January 20, 2017

Report: ISIS destroys part of ancient Syrian amphitheater

cregad

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PALMYRA, Syria —

A Roman amphitheater in the ancient city of Palmyra has been partially destroyed by ISIS fighters, the Syrian state news agency reported Friday.

According to CNN, Syrian news agency SANA reported that "ISIS destroyed the facade of the Roman theater and the Tetrapylon in the ancient city of Palmyra." 

Syrian state news also reported that 12 civilians were executed by ISIS militants in Palmyra on Thursday, CNN said.

Palmyra is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. ISIS first seized control of the amphitheater in May 2016, CNN reported. Syrian regime forces briefly expelled the militants out of the city last year, but ISIS regained control again in December when the army pulled out of the city.

