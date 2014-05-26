Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: January 22, 2017

Robbery gone awry leaves 5 injured, 1 dead at Texas mall

Comments
File photo
File photo

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN ANTONIO —

Five people were injured and a citizen trying to stop a robbery gone awry was killed at a Texas mall.

Shots fired were reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio.

"What we have here is a robbery that went, really, really bad," San Antonio police Chief William McManus said.

>> Read more trending stories

The robbers tried holding up a Kay Jewelers when two citizens tried to intervene, McManus said. One of the citizens was shot by one of the robbers. The other, who had a concealed weapons license, shot the robber. The second robber ran through the mall in a different direction.

Investigators are still looking for the second individual.

"It's absolutely senseless," McManus said. "This is the second time that a good Samaritan was killed trying to intervene in a crime to help the victim. It's absolutely senseless."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation