Posted: September 21, 2017

Salma Hayek pledges $100,000 donation to Mexican earthquake victims

Salma Hayek attends the 70th Anniversary of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images)
Antony Jones/Getty Images
Salma Hayek attends the 70th Anniversary of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images)

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

Actress Salma Hayek is giving back to her home country of Mexico in a big way.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard” star, 51, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday encouraging people to donate money toward relief efforts in Mexico City and surrounding areas after they were devastated by a huge earthquake on Tuesday. She also revealed that she has survived a previous natural disaster.

“After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, I was evacuated from my building,” Hayek said in the video. “A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me.”

“I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude, and it’s horrific,” she continued. “I am starting a Crowdrise to try to raise money to help families who are going through this nightmare right now in Mexico.

“I implore to your hearts ... to your compassion to help,” she added. “Anything that you can give will make a big difference. I will match the first $100,000 that are donated.”

Hayek wrote on Instagram that her donated funds are going to UNICEF.

