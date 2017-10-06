Sam Smith announces 2018 tour, new album release

Kevin Winter

Singer Sam Smith performs with Guy Lawrence of Disclosure during the Disclosure show on day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

It’s a major return for Sam Smith in 2018.

The Grammy magnet will release “The Thrill of It All,” his much-anticipated follow-up to his 2014 breakthrough, “In the Lonely Hour,” on Nov. 3.

In June 2018, he’ll launch a tour to support the album, kicking off in Toronto and wrapping up in Calgary, Alberta, on Sept. 13.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 12 at www.axs.com. A 24-hour pre-sale for fans will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 11 at http://samsmithworld.com. Each ticket purchased online will include a copy of the new album. Tickets are $35-$125.

Smith’s new album is available for pre-order now at http://samsmith.world/TTOIAUS. Those who pre-order the album will receive an instant download of the song “Pray,” plus the first single, “Too Good at Goodbyes.”

The “Stay with Me” singer will perform on “Saturday Night Live” Oct. 7.

The Thrill Of It All Tour – 2018 U.S. Tour Dates

6/22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

6/23 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

6/26 Boston, MA TD Garden

6/27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

6/29 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

7/3 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

7/4 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

7/6 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

7/7 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

7/10 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center

7/11 Orlando, FL Amway Center

7/13 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

7/14 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

7/17 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

7/18 Houston, TX Toyota Center

7/20 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

7/21 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

7/25 Monterrey, MEX Arena Monterrey

7/27 Mexico City, MEX Palacio de los Deportes

8/14 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

8/15 Chicago, IL United Center

8/17 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

8/18 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

8/21 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

8/22 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

8/24 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

8/28 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

8/29 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

8/31 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

9/1 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

9/4 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

9/5 San Jose, CA SAP Center

9/7 Portland, OR Moda Center

9/8 Seattle, WA KeyArena