Scarlett Johansson files for divorce

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Actress Scarlett Johansson (L) and Romain Dauriac, attend the TOM FORD Autumn/Winter 2015 Womenswear Collection Presentation at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on February 20, 2015. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tom Ford)

By Nicole Moschella

Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.

Actress Scarlett Johansson and French journalist Romain Dauriac are calling it quits.

Dauriac was "shocked" by the divorce filing Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

Johansson, 34, filed for divorce from her husband of two years after claiming that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

Page Six speculates that the former couple could be gearing up for a nasty custody battle over their 3-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

Dauriac's attorney, Harold Mayerson, said his client is prepared to fight Johansson's request for primary custody.

"He would like to move to France with his daughter, and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling," Mayerson said, according to Page Six. "It will be an interesting process."

Mayerson told The Associated Press the that Dauriac has been the "primary parent" to the couple's daughter while Johansson has been active with her career.

Mayerson said Dauriac plans to ask the court to allow Johansson "access to her daughter any time she wants to come to Paris."

"Mr. Dauriac is tired of having to run his life and his child's life based on Ms. Johansson's shooting schedule," Mayerson said.

Johansson and Dauriac went public with their relationship in 2012. They tied the knot in 2014 after their daughter was born and have worked to keep their relationship and child out of the public eye.

Johansson recently revealed that she split from Dauriac last summer. At the time, the two had arranged an informal co-parenting agreement that granted each parent one week with the child.

"She would take the child on these trips, like when she was shooting in New Zealand," an unnamed source said of Johansson's constant travel for work, according to the gossip column. She previously moved to New Zealand while shooting her upcoming film, "Ghost in the Shell."

The exes then agreed on another arrangement that gave Johansson three days a week with her daughter and Dauriac two.

"The kid was bouncing back and forth," the source said. "It can't work because (Johansson) travels so much."

Johansson was married to Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

Johansson has spoken on marriage and monogamy in interviews.

"I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it's a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing," she said in a recent interview with Playboy. "I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person."

Johansson, who said in a 2006 interview that she doesn't think humans are "monogamous creatures by nature," clarified her views in a 2008 interview with Cosmopolitan magazine.

"I don't think it's a natural instinct for human beings, but it doesn't mean I don't believe in monogamy or true love," she said. "I believe in finding a soul mate. I've always been in monogamous relationships. I would never want to be in an open one. It'd be too awful. Monogamy can be hard work for some people. I don't think it applies to everybody, and I don't think a lot of people can do it."

