SeaWorld to eliminate 350 positions by the end of fiscal year 2017

SeaWorld officials have announced that they will be restructuring the company and as a result, that 350 positions will be eliminated by the end of fiscal year 2017.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, SeaWorld was implementing the restructuring program to “reduce costs, increase efficiencies, reduce duplication of functions and improve the company’s operations.”

The layoffs will be spread across SeaWorld theme parks and corporate headquarters, the filing said.

In a statement, SeaWorld said that it would be assisting employees affected by the layoffs.

“We do not take this task lightly. It is an unfortunate, but necessary, consequence of the restructuring that some positions will be lost,” the statement said. “For those employees, we are offering severance benefits and outplacement assistance to help with their transition.”

Read SeaWorld’s full statement on the elimination of 350 positions:

