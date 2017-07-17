Senator Jenner? Caitlyn Jenner considers bigger role in politics

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In a recent interview, former Olympic gold medal winner and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner admitted that she was thinking about giving politics a try.

Jenner is a registered Republican and has been friendly with Republican politicians in the past.

Jenner, 67, told John Catsimatidis on his “CATS Roundtable” radio program that she was exploring her options.

“I have considered it. I like the political side of it,” Jenner said.

According to Jenner, she is evaluating where she will have the most impact, specifically regarding LGBT rights.

“Over the next six months or so, I got to find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene; being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside? And we are in the process of determining that,” she said. “But yeah, I would look for a senatorial run.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has served in government for more than 40 years, including 10 years as mayor of San Francisco, is up for re-election in California in 2018.

Jenner later explained that she hopes to change the perception of the Republican Party.

In June, Jenner did a deeper dive into her politics with USA Today.

“For me, philosophically, I’m on the Republican side. I have conservative views. But I’m also trans ... I would much rather convince Republicans to do better with (LGBT) issues than to try to convince Democrats to lower taxes and have less regulations and less government,” Jenner said. “I work hard, mostly behind the scenes, to change [Republicans’] views. When I sit down with Republican senators, they’ll tell me they’ve never met a trans person before, and they’ll mention their faith. I explain how faith has played a big part in what I have done and am doing right now. Just sitting at the table with someone, that can change people’s minds.”