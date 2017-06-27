Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 27, 2017

Serena Williams poses nude for pregnancy photo shoot

Comments
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Serena Williams attends the
Dia Dipasupil
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Serena Williams attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Mother-to-be Serena Williams recently partook in her latest photo shoot for the cover of Vanity Fair. Williams posed nude with her baby bump on display.

>> Read more trending news 

In the interview for the upcoming August issue, Williams dished about how she found out she was pregnant, revealing it took six pregnancy tests to convince her, and shared her love story with fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple became engaged in December 2016 and announced they were expecting in April.

>> Related: Serena Williams confirms pregnancy; tennis star might have competed while pregnant

“I knew it was coming. I was like, ‘Serena, you’re 35, you’re ready. This is what you want,’” she said of becoming a mother and wife.

She might be ready in her own mind, but the tennis legend admitted that actually getting ready for the baby has been a challenge.

>> Related: Serena Williams shows off baby bump at Disney’s new Pandora park

“I don’t know what to do with a baby ... I’ve done absolutely nothing for the baby room,” she told the magazine. “If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby -- not be pregnant, but have a baby -- I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world. This is kind of how I am right now. This is happening sooner than later, and it’s going by so fast.”

>> Related: Actor Ryan Reynolds opens up about how he once saved his nephew’s life

Williams plans to return to tennis next year.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation