Posted: March 13, 2017

Ed Sheeran will guest star on 'Game of Thrones' next season

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 08: Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's
Jamie McCarthy
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 08: Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on March 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

By Katey Psencik

Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Texas —

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is going to guest star on "Game of Thrones" Season 7.

Yeah, you read that right. And you can think Maisie Williams for it.

“Game of Thrones” showrunners reportedly made the announcement at a South by Southwest panel Sunday. According to showrunner David Benioff, the series' executives made the call as a special surprise to Williams, who is a big fan of the singer.

“For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it,” Benioff said during the panel, according to Variety. Variety reportedly reached out to HBO for further details, and a spokesperson confirmed Sheeran would be on the show but simply said, “He has a role. No more details.”

