Posted: January 21, 2017

'SNL' writer under fire for Barron Trump tweet

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Barron Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Win McNamee
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Barron Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By Douglas Barclay

“Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich has come under intense criticism after she made a joke about 10-year-old Barron Trump that many felt was in poor taste.

Barron, the son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, has been the subject of internet attention as he often appears nervous or bored during his father’s political events.

After watching his behavior at the presidential inauguration Friday, Rich joked that Barron would be the first home-schooled shooter.

“Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter,” Rich wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted.

But the tweet was up long enough to stoke the ire of some Twitter users.

Rich has since made her account’s tweets protected.

