Posted: March 14, 2017

Snoop Dogg 'shoots' Trump character in controversial music video

President Trump And Twitter

Snoop Dogg 'shoots' Trump character in controversial music video
Snoop Dogg

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Snoop Dogg points a fake gun at a character dressed as a clown-President Donald Trump and pulls the trigger, unfurling a flag that says "BANG!," in a controversial new video for the song "Lavender."

Earlier in the video, a police officer, also dressed as a clown, shoots a motorist after a traffic stop while a passerby films it on his cellphone.

The profanity-riddled video directed by Jesse Wellens and James DeFina features “Ronald Klump” as the head clown in chief, running a country of clowns.

"I feel like it's a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody's dealing with the real issue with this (expletive) clown as president," Snoop Dogg told Billboard.

Trump hasn’t yet responded via Twitter, but his one-time rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, told TMZ: “Snoop shouldn’t have done that … You know, we’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country.”

Trump supporters also sounded off on social media:




– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

