Snoop Dogg 'shoots' Trump character in controversial music video

Snoop Dogg points a fake gun at a character dressed as a clown-President Donald Trump and pulls the trigger, unfurling a flag that says "BANG!," in a controversial new video for the song "Lavender."

Earlier in the video, a police officer, also dressed as a clown, shoots a motorist after a traffic stop while a passerby films it on his cellphone.

The profanity-riddled video directed by Jesse Wellens and James DeFina features “Ronald Klump” as the head clown in chief, running a country of clowns.

"I feel like it's a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody's dealing with the real issue with this (expletive) clown as president," Snoop Dogg told Billboard.

Trump hasn’t yet responded via Twitter, but his one-time rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, told TMZ: “Snoop shouldn’t have done that … You know, we’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country.”

Trump supporters also sounded off on social media:

What rapper Snoop Dogg does to Trump in new music video is DISGUSTING https://t.co/Y9d9We1RWv #tcot pic.twitter.com/2REzn7hFZZ — Allen West (@AllenWest) March 13, 2017

As far as I'm concerned I saw Snoop Dogg point a gun at a portrayal of President Trump this man belongs in jail enough enough we have had it — Cindy K. (@sunnyallamerica) March 13, 2017

The @SecretService @FBI should investigate @SnoopDogg for glorifying & inciting violence against the US President.https://t.co/lug43lHdIA — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) March 13, 2017

