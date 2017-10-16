Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MGA Entertainme

By Kristin Finan, American-Statesman Staff

It’s mid-October. Have you finished your Christmas shopping yet?

If not, you may already be too late to snag one of this year’s hottest toys.

The L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise, which is sold at major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Toys ‘R’ Us and Amazon.com and is the equivalent of last year’s Hatchimal, is already nearly impossible to find.



So what is an L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise, you ask? Honestly, I have no idea. The L.O.L. Surprise brand taps into the insanely popular unboxing movement by allowing children (frequently elementary-school-age girls) to peel back numerous layers of surprises, such as stickers, charms and outfit accessories, before uncovering a collectible doll. The brand has been topping sales charts since it debuted in 2016.



According to the L.O.L. website, its latest offering, the Big Surprise, “provides the ultimate unboxing experience” with “50 never-before-seen surprises inside.” All of those surprises are packaged neatly inside a large, glittery copper ball that can double as a purse and is sold for $69.99.



If you can find it, that is. It’s currently sold out on Walmart.com, ToysRUs.com and Target.com, but you can buy it from third-party retailers on Amazon.com. However the sales prices there start at $114.

Think you’re the only one who may have missed out? Never fear. Apparently it’s an international ordeal.

