Spider-Man drops in on Starbucks customers for prank

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Spiderman attends the "Spiderman: Homecoming" New York First Responders' Screening at Henry R. Luce Auditorium at Brookfield Place on June 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man just had to drop in to a New York City Starbucks to get a refreshing cold brew.

During the prank, set up by Sony as a promotion for the upcoming film, one of the stunt doubles for Tom Holland dropped into the shop from the ceiling, dressed in his full Spidey garb, reaching for his drink, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The customers and the employees were all real. Well, most of the customers. An eagle-eyed fan may have noticed comic creator Stan Lee in the corner snapping photos.

And as expected, the surprise was taken well by many, but a few were caught off guard, letting some NSFW comments slip. Click here to watch the video.

