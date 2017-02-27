Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 05, 2017

Stephen King takes on Trump wiretapping claims with Twitter short story

Comments
President Trump And Twitter

Related

View Larger
Stephen King takes on Trump wiretapping claims with Twitter short story
Author Stephen King (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

At least one celebrity doesn't seem to be buying President Donald Trump's claims that former President Barack Obama had Trump's phones wiretapped before the 2016 election.

>> Obama team fires back after Trump's wire tap accusation

>> Trump accuses Obama of tapping phone before election

The Hill reported that best-selling author and master of horror Stephen King penned a very short story about the allegations on Twitter.

>> Check it out here

>> Read more trending news

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation