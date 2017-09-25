Michael Noble Jr./AP

Stevie Wonder, left, takes a knee "for the country" with his son, Kwame Morris, before performing at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in New York. The festival aims to end extreme poverty through the collective actions of Global Citizens by 2030. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)

By Patrick McMahon, Rare.us

After a weekend marked by President Donald Trump’s public spats with Steph Curry, Colin Kaepernick and professional athletes who protest during the national anthem, singer Stevie Wonder knelt in support of several causes before his set at the Global Citizens Festival on Saturday in New York City.

>> Live updates: Trump slams players, NFL responds by taking a knee

>> See the clip here



Stevie Wonder just took a knee at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park.



"Tonight, I'm taking a knee for America" pic.twitter.com/98Hwn0KXgU — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 24, 2017

>> WWII veteran, 97, kneels in support of NFL's national anthem protests

With the help of an assistant, Wonder got down on both knees and told the audience, “Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America. Not just one knee, but both knees. Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future and our leaders of the world. Amen. I wanted to say that prayer before I served you my musical meal.”

>> Read more trending news

According to CNN, Wonder also pleaded with his audience to confront hate, racism and sexism during the set, telling the crowd, “I didn’t come here to preach, but I’m telling you, our spirit must be in the right place … You need to interrupt hate, stand down bigotry, condemn sexism and find love for all of our global brothers and sisters every day.”