Taylor Swift music returning to Spotify

Friday is the first day that Taylor Swift’s music catalog is available on Spotify after the singer pulled her music from the streaming service in 2014.

Swift, 27, called for her music to be removed from Spotify in November 2014, claiming the streaming service did not fairly pay artists and rights holders for music streamed.

“I’m not willing to contribute my life’s work to an experiment that I don’t feel fairly compensates the writers, producers, artists and creators of this music,” she said at the time.

She pulled her music from Apple Music for a period of time for the same reason; Swift said artists and rights holders were not paid accurately during users’ first free three-month trial. Apple ultimately changed its policies, and Swift allowed her music to be streamed from the service.

Swift’s management said Thursday on social media that the singer would release her music to Spotify in celebration of the success of her last album, which was released last year.

“In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 million song certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight,” the statement said.

Friday is the same day singer Katy Perry’s album, Witness, was released.

Perry and Swift have publicly criticized one another and are known to have a personal feud.

“There’s a situation,” Perry told “Late Late Show” host James Corden last month. “Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it.”

