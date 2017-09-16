Image Source/Getty Images/Image Source

Austin360.com

Three years ago, a North Texas couple wanted to purchase a nice little house to remodel as a family project, according to GuideLive. That didn’t exactly go according to plan.

Phil and Kim Kirchoff own the “Haunted Hill House” in Mineral Wells, Texas. They said neighbors told them it was a known location of paranormal activity before they purchased it.

Neighbors said there’s a female ghost who “hums happily in the kitchen,” a ghost child named Joshua who has conversations with house guests and ghost children who “get on your back” and “sit beside you,” Phil Kirchoff said.

Don’t worry, the Kirchoffs don’t live in the house, so the spooky friends aren’t bothering them. Pam Kirchoff doesn’t even go near the house, her husband said.

They’ve been renting out the house to paranormal investigators and other ghost lovers for a few hundred dollars a night. The husband even helps in the ghost hunting. But he only “halfway” believes in ghosts, he said, and he’s no longer interested in being a part-time ghost hunter.

The Kirchoffs are selling the home for $99,900, but Phil Kirchoff said he refuses to let the house be sold to somebody who wants to demolish it. Instead, he said, he’d like the house to continue to be a haunted house business or become a paranormal research center.

He said he hasn’t gotten any offers on the house, but a few people are interested. If you’re brave enough to buy it, they warned against removing anything from the house -- spirits are attached to their belongings, after all.