1. Travel ban on hold: A federal judge in Hawaii blocked the second version of President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration Wednesday, questioning whether the administration was motivated by national security concerns when it issued the order. The ban was to go into effect Thursday. Trump called the ruling, 'unprecedented judicial overreach.'

2. Let the ‘madness’ begin: The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins Thursday with a full slate of games. In the day’s opening rounds, you can catch Wisconsin and Virginia Tech; Florida State and Florida Gulf Coast and one of the surprise teams in the tournament – Northwestern – playing Vanderbilt.

3. “Things” coming to committee: President Trump told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that his administration would soon be “submitting things” to the House Select Committee on Intelligence concerning the alleged wiretapping of Trump Towers in Manhattan. He told Carlson he will be “perhaps speaking publically about this next week.” Trump has accused former president Barack Obama of wiretapping his campaign during his 2016 presidential run.

4. Budget plan to be released: The White House will release details Thursday of its plan to cut the federal budget. The "America First" budget outline is said to contain deep cuts at the State Department, including a 38 percent reduction in foreign aid spending. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Environmental Protection Agency are said to be facing similar budget cuts. The Defense Department will see a boost in spending.

5. Fed raises rates: The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates on Wednesday by a quarter of a percentage point, a move that had been expected due to the strengthening of the economy in the past few months. It is the third time the Fed has raised rates since December of 2015.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with his guest, Ivanka Trump, took in a show on Wednesday night in New York City. The new musical shines a light on the compassion of Canadians following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. “Come From Away” highlights the stories of those in the Newfoundland town of Gander who took in travelers after flights to the United States were cancel following the 9/11 attacks.

