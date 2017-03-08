FBI Director James Comey gestures as he speaks on cyber security at the first Boston Conference of Cyber Security at Boston College, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

1. Comey to speak: FBI Director James Comey may provide a "clearer explanation" Wednesday of any FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, (D-R.I.), told CNN that he and Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R-S.C.), spoke to Comey on March 2, and that Comey indicated he would shed light on any Russia-related FBI investigation in advance of a hearing on Wednesday.

2. Twitter hack: Thousands of Twitter accounts were apparently hacked early Wednesday in a massive attack on the social media site. A tweet that begins with a swastika and that includes the words “Nazi Germany” and “Nazi Holland” was seen on the accounts of the BBC, Forbes, Amnesty International, Sprint, Reuters, Duke University and others. The tweet has been sent thousands of times from various accounts.

3. Trump income tax: President Donald Trump paid $36.5 million in taxes in 2005, according to a federal tax return that was made public on Tuesday. The return showed that Trump earned $153 million that year. He reported a business loss of $103 million. The president paid a roughly 24.5 percent tax rate. The return, which journalist David Cay said showed up in his mailbox, was made public on MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s show Tuesday night. Maddow tweeted about two hours before her show that she had the return and would be revealing it on the broadcast. She spent about 25 minutes talking about the return before disclosing the details.

4. Travel ban suits: Attorneys representing several states will be in court on Wednesday asking federal judges to halt the implementation of President Trump’s revised travel ban. The ACLU will argue Wednesday in a Maryland court that the ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries is unconstitutional. Courts in Hawaii and Washington will be addressing similar suits filed in those states. The new ban is to go into effect on Thursday.

5. Affleck completes program: Actor Ben Affleck says he has completed a program for alcohol addiction and plans to, “live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be." Affleck revealed on his Facebook page that he wanted his children “to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it,” and that he would, “be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step." Affleck previously underwent treatment for alcohol addiction in 2001.

An uncompleted film by the late Orson Welles will see the light of day, thanks to Netflix. “The Other Side of the Wind,” which Welles started filming in 1970 but never completed, will be restored and finished, the company announced Tuesday. The movie is a satire about a filmmaker attempting a comeback in Hollywood. One of its stars, Peter Bogdanovich, is helping to edit the movie. It also starred the late John Huston and Dennis Hopper. Welles died in 1985.

