'Me too': Alyssa Milano calls on women to share sexual assault, harassment experiences
Gabriel Olsen/WireImage
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Alyssa Milano arrives to the Television Industry Advocacy Awards at TAO Hollywood on September 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/WireImage)
By
Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, actress Alyssa Milano is encouraging women to share their experiences with sexual harassment and assault.
"Me too. Suggested by a friend: 'If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote 'Me too.' as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem,'"
Milano tweeted Sunday. "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet."
>> See the tweet here
Milano's tweet quickly went viral, sparking the hashtag #MeToo.
>> Click here or scroll down to see some of the responses
