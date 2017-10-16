Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, actress Alyssa Milano is encouraging women to share their experiences with sexual harassment and assault.

"Me too. Suggested by a friend: 'If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote 'Me too.' as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem,'" Milano tweeted Sunday. "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet."

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Milano's tweet quickly went viral, sparking the hashtag #MeToo.

