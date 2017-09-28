Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: September 28, 2017

Too sexy? High school dance team's costumes spark controversy

Comments
Dancer on the move (stock photo).
cokacoka/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dancer on the move (stock photo).

Related

By Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

MIAMI —

A South Florida high school team is going viral, and it’s not because of their dance moves

>> Watch the news report here

The Miami Northwestern Senior High School’s dance team’s costumes have been stirring up some controversy because some believe they’re too sexy for the young students.

>> Read more trending news

Several videos of the teens dancing have been posted online, which sparked the debate. 

Some social media users don’t see a problem with the costumes and say people should be focusing on their dancing, not what they’re wearing.

Others thought the outfits looked more like lingerie and were not appropriate for girls 18 and younger. 

However, parents and guardians of the students approved of the costumes and don’t see an issue. 

“If they're dancers, they're entertainers,” one grandparent, Debbie Frasier, told WPLG. “So if you have the same problem, you have the problem with Beyonce or young child stars who dress that way on national television.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation