Trump accuses media of lying about inauguration crowd
Andrew Harnik
President-elect Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By
Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
In President Donald Trump’s first official stop -- a meeting at CIA headquarters -- he accused the news media of lying about the size of his inauguration crowd.
Photos widely shared, shown and broadcast Friday show large empty spaces along the National Mall compared with the same space for Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009.
Trump claims the crowd was 1.5 million people and that it went to the Washington Monument, which is in the middle of the Mall.
The National Park Service doesn't provide an official estimate. However, other events that filled more of the Mall have not drawn a crowd of that size.
Estimates ahead of Friday's inauguration, expected anywhere from 700,000 to 900,000 people -- about half the number who turned out for Obama's first inauguration, which was estimated at 1.8 million people.
>>Read Whose inauguration crowd was bigger, Trump or Obama?
Nielsen, who oversee television ratings, estimate that 31 million viewers watched the inauguration. About 37.8 million people watched Obama’s first inauguration.
The most-watched inauguration since 1969 was when 41.8 million people watched Ronald Reagan be sworn into office in 1981.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
