Trump celebrates inauguration crowd size with commemorative photo

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Spectators fill the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Three days after the inauguration of Donald Trump, the 45th president received a framed photo of the crowd present at his swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump wrote on Twitter that the photo, which shows thousands of people at the National Mall, would be displayed in the White House press hall.

A photo delivered yesterday that will be displayed in the upper/lower press hall. Thank you Abbas!pic.twitter.com/Uzp0ivvRp0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2017

But people pointed out that the date listed on the photo was incorrect.

The inauguration occurred on Friday, Jan. 20. The photo listed Saturday, Jan. 21, as the date on the photo.

The Women's March, which drew at least 1 million anti-Trump protesters around the world, took place on Saturday.

Trump says he'll hang photo of inauguration crowd in press hall - but the date on the photo is Jan. 21(#WomensMarch), not #Inauguration date. pic.twitter.com/k4UsslGKe6 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 24, 2017

On Friday, critics posted side-by-side photos that appeared to show a significantly smaller amount of people at Trump's inauguration in comparison to former President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration.

In 2009, an estimated 1.8 million people attended Obama's first inauguration. That record number of people beat the previous record, which had been set by former President Lyndon Johnson's 1965 inauguration, which had an estimated 1.2 million attendees.

>> Read more trending stories

"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said of the crowd at Trump's inauguration during a news conference on Saturday.

Official estimates have not been released with numbers of attendees at Friday's festivities.

>> Whose inauguration crowd was bigger, Trump or Obama?

>> A look back at presidential inaugurations: Past performers, attendance numbers