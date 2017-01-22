Sign in with your existing account
Trump's first executive order suspends mortgage insurance rate decrease
President Donald Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, right, arrives for a White House senior staff swearing in ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By
Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
President Donald Trump’s first executive order blocked a mortgage insurance premium cut that would have reduced the cost of mortgages for millions of middle-class home buyers.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sent a letter Friday informing lenders , real estate brokers and closing agents the 0.25 percent premium rate cut for Federal Housing Administration-backed loans was suspended.
>> Read more trending stories
The order, made about an hour after Trump took office, reverses a policy change announced Jan. 9 by the Obama administration that would have saved borrowers about $500 a year.
The FHA insures about 16 percent of the homes sold in the country. The loans are popular with first-time home buyers and those without the best credit.
The rate change would have gone into effect Friday.
