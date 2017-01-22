Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: January 22, 2017

Trump insists he is not releasing tax returns

Comments
President Donald Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway gets ready to go on television outside the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Donald Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway gets ready to go on television outside the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Despite widespread public pressure, including a petition that has garnered more than 230,000 signatures, and campaign trail promises to do so once elected, President Donald Trump is not going to release his tax returns, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said Sunday.

"He's not going to release his tax returns,” Conway said on ABC's "This Week." “We litigated this all through the election. People didn't care.”

Her comments come on the heels of a whitehouse.gov petition that garnered the necessary 100,000 signatures within 30 days to garner an officials response. The petition reached that in two days, according to NBC News.

>> Read more trending stories

Every president since 1976 has released his tax returns. Trump has said he doesn't believe Americans care whether he follows suit.

Throughout the campaign, Trump refused to make his filings public, saying they're under audit by the Internal Revenue Service and he'd release them only once that review is complete.

However, the audit does not preclude a taxpayer from releasing their returns, tax experts and the IRS have said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation