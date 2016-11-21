Now Playing
Posted: January 16, 2017

Trump slams 'Saturday Night Live' after press conference sketch

Memorable SNL Presidential Impressions

Trump slams 'Saturday Night Live' after press conference sketch
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on 'Saturday Night Live.

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

Apparently, Donald Trump still isn't a fan of "Saturday Night Live."

The show returned from its holiday hiatus with a brutal sketch that mocked the president-elect's tense Wednesday press conference, focusing heavily on a dossier with unsubstantiated allegations about Trump and Russia.

"Yes, this is real life," Alec Baldwin, playing Trump, said in the show's cold open. "This is really happening. On Jan. 20, I, Donald J. Trump, will become the 45th president of the United States. And then, two months later, Mike Pence will become the 46th."

The real Trump was not amused.

"@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC," he tweeted Sunday afternoon. "Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!"


It's not the first time Trump has criticized "SNL." Last month, he called the show "unwatchable" and "biased," slamming Baldwin's portrayal of him. He also previously called the show "boring and unfunny" and "totally one-sided."

