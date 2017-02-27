LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: A view of Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame covered on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

By Douglas Barclay, Rare.us

In the months since he has taken office, President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has taken a beating.

Trump's star in Hollywood is covered with resistance stickers h/t @latimes instagram pic.twitter.com/oLRi1oy1Kw — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) June 11, 2017

The ceremonial star has been smashed, drawn on and covered in stickers that protest Trump’s policies.

Earlier this week, a young Trump supporter decided to take care of the star – and won some praise from conservatives in the process.

Makenna Greenwald of Wyoming posted a photo on Twitter this week of her attempt to clean up Trump’s damaged star.

“Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood star. Nothing but respect for MY President,” Greenwald wrote on Twitter, along with the #RaisedRight hashtag.

Greenwald’s post has been shared more than 50,000 times and caught the attention of many high-profile conservatives, including Fox News’ Sean Hannity and Trump’s son, Eric.

“Wow. Great American. @CNN @NBCNews @JoeNBC (who calls the @POTUS a schmuck, liar, goon etc.). Watch and learn what respect for the office is,” Hannity wrote.

“Thank you Makenna!” Eric Trump added.

