Posted: July 03, 2017

Trump supporter cleans graffiti from president's Hollywood Walk of Fame star, goes viral

Trump supporter cleans graffiti from president's Hollywood Walk of Fame star, goes viral
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: A view of Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame covered on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

By Douglas Barclay, Rare.us

LOS ANGELES —

In the months since he has taken office, President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has taken a beating.

The ceremonial star has been smashed, drawn on and covered in stickers that protest Trump’s policies.

Earlier this week, a young Trump supporter decided to take care of the star – and won some praise from conservatives in the process.

Makenna Greenwald of Wyoming posted a photo on Twitter this week of her attempt to clean up Trump’s damaged star.

“Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood star. Nothing but respect for MY President,” Greenwald wrote on Twitter, along with the #RaisedRight hashtag.

Greenwald’s post has been shared more than 50,000 times and caught the attention of many high-profile conservatives, including Fox News’ Sean Hannity and Trump’s son, Eric.

“Wow. Great American. @CNN @NBCNews @JoeNBC (who calls the @POTUS a schmuck, liar, goon etc.). Watch and learn what respect for the office is,” Hannity wrote.

“Thank you Makenna!” Eric Trump added.

