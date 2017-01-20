Now Playing
Posted: January 22, 2017

Trump, White House slam celebs, media in response to Women's March

Inauguration Day Protests Throughout History

Trump, White House slam celebs, media in response to Women's March
Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Sunday to respond to Saturday's women's marches, which drew more than 1 million protesters around the world.

"Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election!" Trump tweeted. "Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly." 


Trump's tweet came after the White House slammed the media and pop star Madonna in a statement about the protests.

"It's a shame that the March for Life, which estimates the same number of marchers in DC (650,000 in 2013) and will be happening next Friday, will not get anywhere near the same amount of coverage that this march got – and those pro-life members were NOT welcome at the Women's March," the White House statement said, according to NBC News. The organizers noted that their platform is pro-choice and they revoked partnership status' (sic) from pro-life groups."

The statement went on to criticize Madonna for saying she has thought about "blowing up the White House" but did not address what she said immediately afterward: "But I know that this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair."

"Comments like these are absolutely unacceptable and had they been said about President Obama, the mainstream media would be in an uproar," the White House statement said.

The statement also said the "administration welcomes a robust discussion regarding the critical issues facing America's women and families."

