Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 14, 2017

Tyler Perry's father's home destroyed in fire

Comments
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2016 file photo, Tyler Perry participates in a panel for
Richard Shotwell
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2016 file photo, Tyler Perry participates in a panel for "The Passion" at the Fox Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GREENSBURG, La. —

A massive blaze reportedly ripped through the Louisiana home of filmmaker Tyler Perry's father Monday night.

According to WBRZ, crews began fighting the fire at Emmitt Perry's Greensburg home about 8 p.m. after he "heard something popping in the attic." He escaped unharmed.

>> Read more trending news

The home "is a total loss," WAFB reported. Officials said electrical problems may have sparked the blaze.

Read more here or here.

>> Watch a news report from the scene here



BREAKING NEWS: Tyler Perry's father's home on fire in Greensburg, LA

Posted by WBRZ Channel 2 on Monday, March 13, 2017

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation