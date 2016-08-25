Sign in with your existing account
Tyler Perry's father's home destroyed in fire
Richard Shotwell
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2016 file photo, Tyler Perry participates in a panel for "The Passion" at the Fox Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By
Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
GREENSBURG, La.
—
A massive blaze reportedly ripped through the Louisiana home of filmmaker Tyler Perry's father Monday night.
According to WBRZ, crews began fighting the fire at Emmitt Perry's Greensburg home about 8 p.m. after he "heard something popping in the attic." He escaped unharmed.
>> Read more trending news
The home "is a total loss," WAFB reported. Officials said electrical problems may have sparked the blaze.
Read more here or here.
>> Watch a news report from the scene here
BREAKING NEWS: Tyler Perry's father's home on fire in Greensburg, LAPosted by WBRZ Channel 2 on Monday, March 13, 2017
