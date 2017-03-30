Now Playing
Posted: March 30, 2017

Universal Orlando releases additional information, ticket prices for Volcano Bay

Comments
Volcano Bay is scheduled to open in May, 2017.
Courtesy: Universal Orlando
Volcano Bay is scheduled to open in May, 2017.

By ICFlorida.com

ORLANDO, Fla. —

The much anticipated Volcano Bay Water Theme Park is scheduled to open on May 25th and Universal has just revealed more ways for guests to experience the park.  

The story behind the new, nearly-30 acre water park is that it was discovered by island dwellers called Waturi who were guided by a mystical fish. It was inspired by sites around the South Pacific.

Volcano Bay will have 18 attractions in four themed areas including a multi-directional wave pool, a sand beach, river raft ride and slides.

It is located near Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort and a short walk from Universal Studios Florida, Island of Adventures and CityWalk

Ticket pricing for non-Florida residents are as follows: 

Universal’s Volcano Bay 1-Day Admission Ticket (Starting at $67 per adult)

  • Allows guests one-day admission to Universal’s Volcano Bay. 

Universal’s Volcano Bay Express Pass (Starting at $19.99 per person) 

  • Universal Express, allow guests to skip Virtual Line experience and enjoy Volcano Bay’s rides at their convenience.
  • Universal Express Unlimited (unlimited Express ride access at participating rides within Universal’s Volcano Bay) is also available 

 

For more information and to purchase these brand-new ticket options, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.

Additional ways guests can enhance their visit to Volcano Bay, such as Cabana Rentals and Premium Seating Reservations, will go on-sale soon. 

Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

