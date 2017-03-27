Virgin Airlines to be no more

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Being named the Best Airline in North America isn’t enough to save the brand name of Virgin Airlines.

Alaska Airlines, which bought Virgin last year, has announced that it will fly both companies under the Alaska Airlines name by 2019, CNN Money reported.

But Alaska Airlines said in last week’s announcement that it will keep the options that made Virgin Airlines a household name like its free in-flight entertainment, mood lighting and boarding music.

Alaska, which is based in Seattle, bought Richard Branson’s airline to break into the California market, making Alaska the country’s fifth-largest airline, CNN Money reported.