Posted: March 27, 2017

Virgin Airlines to be no more

A Virgin Airways aircraft at Heathrow Airport on October 11, 2016 in London, England.
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
A Virgin Airways aircraft at Heathrow Airport on October 11, 2016 in London, England.

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SEATTLE —

Being named the Best Airline in North America isn’t enough to save the brand name of Virgin Airlines.

Alaska Airlines, which bought Virgin last year, has announced that it will fly both companies under the Alaska Airlines name by 2019, CNN Money reported.

But Alaska Airlines said in last week’s announcement that it will keep the options that made Virgin Airlines a household name like its free in-flight entertainment, mood lighting and boarding music.

Alaska, which is based in Seattle, bought Richard Branson’s airline to break into the California market, making Alaska the country’s fifth-largest airline, CNN Money reported.

