Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 14, 2017

Watch avalanche rescue dog unwind with 200-foot slide down snowy slope

Comments
With Lake Tahoe as a backdrop, a skier kicks up some powder at Heavenly Ski Resort in April 2010 in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (AP Photo/Dino Vournas)
With Lake Tahoe as a backdrop, a skier kicks up some powder at Heavenly Ski Resort in April 2010 in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (AP Photo/Dino Vournas)

By Crystal Bonvillian

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. —

Avalanche rescue dogs have a tough job, but it doesn’t mean they don’t take time to unwind after a grueling day of work.

Truckee, a black lab who works as a rescue dog at Lake Tahoe’s Heavenly Mountain Resort, has learned how to ski without the costly equipment. In a video posted to Facebook on Thursday by his handler, Chris Child, Truckee is seen lowering himself onto his belly and giving himself a push with his hind legs.

Tail wagging, he reaches cruising speed and rolls over onto his back, legs up in the air, to slide about 200 feet down the mountain.

>> Read more trending stories

The video, which has gone viral in multiple countries, has been viewed nearly 2 million times on Child’s Facebook page alone since he posted it on Thursday.

Truckee's 200 foot slide 😂😂😂
⬇️❗️
To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com

Posted by Chris Child on Thursday, March 9, 2017

Child's Facebook and Instagram photos show that Truckee, who will turn 6 later this month, isn't afraid to cut loose when not busy at work. 

KTLA in Los Angeles reported that Truckee is one of a team of dogs at Heavenly trained to help locate and rescue skiers trapped in emergencies. The area has experienced 37 feet of snow so far this year.

The 4,800-acre Heavenly, located on the California-Nevada border in South Lake Tahoe, is the biggest ski resort in California. U.S Congressman and former entertainer Sonny Bono died in a skiing accident on the Nevada side of the resort in 1998. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation