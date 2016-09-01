By ActionNewsJax.com

A group of protesters picked one of the busiest days of the year to interrupt lunch at a Florida Chick-fil-A.

The incident, which was captured on video and uploaded to Facebook, showed a number of people in cow suits covered in fake blood entering a Chick-fil-A near Tampa.

Here are the unwelcome guests, thankfully I had all the children locked in the play area so they couldn't see our hear what was going on!

Customer Tina Leacock, who was with the fast-food restaurant with her kids, took video of the incident, which happened on Cow Appreciation Day.

A restaurant manager called 911, but the protesters had already left by the time police arrived, WTVT reported.

“We came in there with the approach to show the reality of this is what’s happening to these animals,” Kayla Leaming, an organizer with Direct Action Everywhere, told WTVT.

Leaming told the TV station: “We feel like that was feeding into the speciesism that we’re trying to fight. Speciesism is basically just the idea that one life is more important than the other, simply because of the body they were born into.”

One of the protesters had a fake knife with fake blood on it, which scared the kids, Leacock wrote on Facebook.

“There were young children there who saw everything happen and couldn't tell the difference between it being real or fake,” Leacock wrote.

“I'm all for everyone having their own opinion, but when you come into a place full of children, with a knife in hand and proceed to cut the throats of a person dressed up as a chicken and a cow, all to get a point across, that's going [too] far,” she added.