Posted: January 19, 2017

WATCH: 58-year-old toaster still kickin' after all this time

Via Jude Forrest / YouTube
Via Jude Forrest / YouTube

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

They don't make 'em like they used to.

A video making the rounds on social media doesn't feature cute cats or the other usual suspects; instead, the star is a decades-old kitchen appliance.

According to UPI, Michael Asher was impressed by his grandparents' 58-year-old toaster, a wedding gift that the couple still uses.

A video of the gadget has gone viral, with more than 28,000 views on YouTube

