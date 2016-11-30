Now Playing
Posted: January 17, 2017

WATCH: 7-year-old wows with spot-on Taylor Swift impression

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 28: Taylor Swift performs during her '1989' World Tour at ANZ Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. Swift's tour sales have made her number one on Forbes' highest-paid artists list. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A tiny Taylor Swift-in-training is making headlines with her fearless impression of the pop diva.

According to Us Weekly, Xia Vigor, 7, wowed the judges and the audience on a recent episode of "Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids," a Filipino reality competition. 

The video quickly went viral on YouTube, raking in more than 1.4 million views since it was posted Sunday.

>> Watch the adorable clip here


