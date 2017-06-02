Where to see $1 family-friendly movies this summer

Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Twentieth Centu

Skipper and Kowalsk of "Penguins of Madagascar" (Photo by Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment)

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Regal Entertainment Group is offering $1 kids’ movies all summer long for those who want to get out of the heat and sit in a cool theater with the kids.

In a news release, Ken Thewes, chief marketing officer at Regal Entertainment Group spoke about the nine-week festival:

"The Summer Movie Express is known for delivering top notch moviegoing experiences by showing family friendly movies at a great value. This summertime tradition is about creating memories for kids and parents as they enjoy these movies together, which is one of the best things we can offer at Regal."

The festival takes place at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Below are the 2017 movies titles:

Week 1

Kung Fu Panda 3 - PG

Ice Age: Collision Course - PG

Week 2

Trolls - PG

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked - G

Week 3

Monster Trucks - PG

Penguins of Madagascar - PG

Week 4

Rio 2 - G

The Boxtrolls - PG

Week 5

The Secret Life of Pets - PG

Sing - PG

Week 6

Kubo and the Two Strings - PG

Ratchet & Clank - PG

Week 7

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water - PG

The Adventures of Tintin - PG

Week 8

Happy Feet 2 - PG

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore - PG

Week 9

Storks - PG

The LEGO Batman Movie - PG

For locations and showtimes at participating theaters near you, visit the Regal Cinemas Summer Movie Express website.