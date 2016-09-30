Sign in with your existing account
Why pit bulls have a bad reputation
Why Pit Bulls Have a Bad Reputation
By
Ivy Brown
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
You may have heard bad things about pit bulls.
More than 700 cities across the country have placed bans on the breed. Stories of attacks, bad behavior and strong bites have made people fear the once-beloved breed.
Experts say the culture of dog fighting has contributed to the pit bull's bad reputation. The dogs are
often conditioned to make them more angry and aggressive.
As of 2014, pit bulls were responsible for
68 percent of dog attacks and 52 percent of dog-related deaths since 1982.
However, before they were categorized as a fearful breed, pit bulls were popular as household dogs. They were known as
loving protectors for children and families.
Pit bulls make up a large number of sheltered dogs and are
euthanized at high rates.
