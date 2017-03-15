Ron Tom / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

Uncle Phil (James Avery) and Will Smith in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," 1990.

By Nicole Moschella

It looks like Will Smith is actually turning into Uncle Phil.

A photo of Smith bungee jumping has made its way onto the internet, and people can’t stop buzzing about how Smith looks just like the late James Avery, his "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-star.

Check out some of the reactions from social media:

Will smith really looking like uncle Phil now. Wow. https://t.co/bpB9iboy14 — Logan (@Ikechampion) March 11, 2017

When did Will Smith become Uncle Phil??? pic.twitter.com/XzZrKaxBOj — Calev (@_calev) March 12, 2017

Left: Will Smith bungee jumping



Right: Uncle Phil



They look the same now! pic.twitter.com/H8EnK1Ftdt — Yashar (@yashar) March 14, 2017

– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.