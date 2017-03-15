Now Playing
Posted: March 15, 2017

Is Will Smith becoming Uncle Phil? Internet freaks out over bungee-jumping selfie

Uncle Phil (James Avery) and Will Smith in
Ron Tom / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images
Uncle Phil (James Avery) and Will Smith in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," 1990.

By Nicole Moschella

It looks like Will Smith is actually turning into Uncle Phil.

A photo of Smith bungee jumping has made its way onto the internet, and people can’t stop buzzing about how Smith looks just like the late James Avery, his "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-star.

>> See the photo here

This photo of Will Smith bungee jumping looks like Uncle Phil.

>> Read more trending news

Check out some of the reactions from social media:




>> Watch the full video of Smith's jump here

– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

