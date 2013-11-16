Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: January 22, 2017

Woman fired, interviewed by Secret Service over tweet

Comments
(Getty)
(Getty)

By Fox25Boston.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

A Kentucky woman was fired after she tweeted about assassinating President Donald Trump, WAVE-TV reports.

The woman's tweet read, “If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump. #bekind #trump #lovetrumpshate."

Heather Lowrey has since deleted the tweet and deactivated her Twitter account.

>> Read more trending stories

The U.S. Secret Service said it is aware of the tweet and has already interviewed Lowrey, WAVE reports. The Secret Service is planning to conduct a full investigation into the matter.

Lowrey has since been fired from at least two of the places she was employed, including the Va Va Vixens burlesque group and American Income Life Travis Moody agency. 

"Heather Lowrey is no longer contracted with the Travis Moody Agency. The Travis Moody Agency, its agents and its staff do not share the same views, nor opinions as Heather Lowrey. We have a zero tolerance policy and would never condone this behavior," the Travis Moody Agency said. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation