Posted: October 09, 2017

Woman shot dead after running over Florida police officer

Miami Beach, Florida, USA (file photo).
SEASTOCK/Getty Images
Miami Beach, Florida, USA (file photo).

By Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. —

A woman was shot and killed by police in Florida after she sped her car through the streets of South Beach and ran over a police officer, news reports say.

Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates told WTVJ that the woman was driving a black BMW Sunday evening when she crashed her car at 12th Street and Ocean Drive.

She then drove off before hitting another car on Lincoln Road, the popular entertainment and shopping area, police said.

After people surrounded her car, pleading with her to get out, the woman reportedly hit the gas and ran over a police officer. 

Other officers then shot the woman, WTVJ reported. 

"Our officer who was injured, we know he lost consciousness at the scene for a period of time," Oates told WTVJ. "He is now at the hospital. He is stable and alert, but he is being treated for his head injury and undetermined at this time internal injuries. 

The woman was also taken to a nearby hospital, but later died. Her name has not yet been released.

