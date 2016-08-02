Now Playing
Posted: January 13, 2017

12-year-old pulls gun in fight over chicken nugget, police say

(AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
(AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HARLEM, New York —

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

A 12-year-old boy pulled a gun on a classmate Tuesday demanding she give him one of her chicken nuggets, NYPD officials said.

The boy followed the girl into a McDonald’s and asked her for a McNugget. The girl refused. The boy followed her to the subway where he put a gun to her head demanding she give him a chicken nugget, police said.

The 13-year-old girl pushed the gun away and told the boy to leave her alone. She boarded the train unharmed.

 She told school officials about the incident Wednesday and the boy was taken into custody for attempted robbery. The gun has not been found. It’s unclear if it is real.

