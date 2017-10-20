Ohio woman gets DirecTV bill totaling more than $184,000

Jeff Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

DirecTV satellite television provider sales agent giving out flyers.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An Ohio woman received a severe case of sticker shock when she opened her satellite television bill Monday.

>> Read more trending news

The balance due on Angela Mixon-Smith’s DirecTV bill totaled more than $184,000, WJW reported.

“I mean, my chest got heavy,” she told WJW. “I had to get some water. I don't drink. I was ready to drink."

The retired postal worker said her bill for DirecTV service showed a balance due of $184,530.67.

“I know I don't have that kind of money,” she told WJW. “And, since April? There's no way.”

Mixon-Smith said she began a promotional offer in April to bundle her existing DirecTV service with a cell phone plan by AT&T, WJW reported. Over the next few months, she said service problems and confusing bills caused her to fight with AT&T, which merged with DirecTV in 2015.

“They don't have everything together,” Mixon-Smith told WJW. “AT&T, they just don't have it together.”

In a statement to WJW, AT&T spokeswoman Holly Hollingsworth apologized for the mistake.

“We apologize for the billing error that occurred,” Hollingsworth wrote. “We’ve reached out to the customer to resolve the issue.”

She could not provide an explanation for the billing mixup. However, by Wednesday afternoon, the account for Mixon-Smith’s DirecTV service had been credited. But she still is not satisfied.

“I just want them to straighten out my service,” she told WJW.