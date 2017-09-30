Russell Westbrook signs record 5-year, $205M deal with Thunder

Steven Freeman/NBAE/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder won the NBA's Most Valuable Player AWard last season.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Russell Westbrook signed the richest contract in NBA history on Friday, agreeing to a five-year, $205 million extension from the Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN reported.

>> Read more trending news

Westbrook had until Oct. 16 to extend his existing contract, which had one season and a player option remaining.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, there is no place I would rather be than Oklahoma City,” the 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward said. “I am so honored to have the opportunity to continue my career here with the Thunder.”

Westbrook signed an extension last summer with the Thunder and responded by averaging a triple-double during the 2016-2017 season -- 31.6 point, 10.3 rebounds and 10.4 assists. He was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for 2016-2017.